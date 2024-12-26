YouTuber held for ‘pressuring’ cop for interview on Sambhal violence

The Uttar Pradesh police arrested a YouTuber named Mashkoor Raza Dada for allegedly “pressuring” Sambhal circle officer Anuj Kumar Chaudhary for an interview over the violence which rocked the city on November 24, resulting in the deaths of five Muslim men.

Dada, a resident of Moradabad, reportedly argued with police officer Chaudhary when the latter repeatedly refused to give him an interview. During the argument, the YouTuber also invoked the names of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar to pressure the officer.

Speaking on the case, the Sambhal Kotwali station officer Anuj Kumar Tomar said, “The YouTuber has been booked for disturbing public peace and sent to jail. He was pressuring the CO for an interview and threatened him when his request was constantly denied.”

The video of Dada that has surfaced on social media shows him in a distressed condition, walking with a limp escorted by CO Chaudhary. Dada is heard saying, “I have a YouTube channel where I share information and also I own a transport business. My reason for preferring an interview with you was that it shall earn me some recognition.”

NCM India Council For Men’s Affairs posted the video on X and criticised the Uttar Pradesh police and wrote, “Seems Indian Judiciary and @India_NHRC is a dead institution and the country is officially a Police State now. He is Deputy SP Anuj Chaudhary of @sambhalpolice”.

The request to interview was regarding the violent clashes that erupted on November 24, during a survey of the Mughal era Shahi Jama Masjid. The survey, over the alleged existence of a historical temple at the site, sparked stone pelting and clashes which claimed the lives of five Muslim men and left 29 policemen injured.

Shortly after the violence, CO Chaudhary made a controversial statement while talking to reporters about the civilian killings. He stated “Ek padhe likhe aadmi ko, is tarah ke jaahil maar denge? Hum koi marne ke liye thode hi bharti hue hain police me (An educated man will be killed by such uncivilized people? We didn’t join the police force to die like this).”