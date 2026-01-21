UP: Two held after video of cook spitting on dough goes viral

Both the owner and the cook were arrested on Tuesday and have been sent to jail, the officer said..

Press Trust of India  |   Published: 21st January 2026 6:29 pm IST
Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Police has arrested the owner and a cook of a local eatery here after a video purportedly showing the cook spitting on dough while preparing chapatis went viral on social media, officials said on Wednesday.

The action was taken by the Kavinagar police following a formal complaint lodged by Acharya Shivakant Pandey, the priest of the Shiv Mandir in Govindpuram.

According to the police, the incident occurred on January 19. After seeing the video online, the priest approached the police, who then inspected the food outlet located about 50 metres from the temple.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kavinagar) Suryabali Maurya said, during questioning, the eatery owner, identified as Amzad, failed to give a satisfactory explanation regarding the incident. He also took no action against the cook, Faizan, after the matter came to light.

Both the owner and the cook were arrested on Tuesday and have been sent to jail, the officer added.

