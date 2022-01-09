UPI apps dysfunctional for over an hour, users frustrated

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), an instant payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), was dysfunctional for over an hour on Sunday.

Users took to Twitter and expressed their frustration on the matter. They complained that Google Pay, Paytm and Phone Pe, which use UPI to allow users to transact money within seconds to other bank accounts have been not working.

Every UPI app is down 🥲 – Google Pay, Phonepe, Paytm and more #UPI — Shubham Dutt (@shubhamdutt13) January 9, 2022

It's more than 5 hours now #UPI transaction are stuck as servers are down..!!! What's going on here @HDFC_Bank @GooglePay @Paytm !! — Niral Mehta (@NiralMehta1) January 9, 2022

The NPCI in a tweet acknowledged the technical glitch and said that it has been rectified. The Corporation also added that it is monitoring the system closely.

Regret the inconvenience to #UPI users due to intermittent technical glitch. #UPI is operational now, and we are monitoring system closely. — NPCI (@NPCI_NPCI) January 9, 2022

Also, some made fun of the matter.

UPI is down and all the grocers and milkmen in Amritsar are going through an emotional turmoil. #upidown #UPI — Ravishankar Kommu (@RVKommu) January 9, 2022

UPI SERVERS DOWN 😑 pic.twitter.com/Qh6rFAYgCL — Babu Nuvu Btech Ah (@BabuNuvuBtechAh) January 9, 2022