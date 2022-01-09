UPI apps dysfunctional for over an hour, users frustrated

Published: 9th January 2022
The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), an instant payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), was dysfunctional for over an hour on Sunday.

Users took to Twitter and expressed their frustration on the matter. They complained that Google Pay, Paytm and Phone Pe, which use UPI to allow users to transact money within seconds to other bank accounts have been not working.

The NPCI in a tweet acknowledged the technical glitch and said that it has been rectified. The Corporation also added that it is monitoring the system closely.

