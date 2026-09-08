UPI trail leads to drug racket, 20 kg ganja seized in Telangana

Hyderabad: A UPI transaction through PhonePe helped the Telangana police bust an interstate drug racket and seize 20 kg of ganja and arrest two people on Monday, September 7.

The Bhadradri Kothagudem police traced a link between an Odisha-based ganja supplier and a Karnataka-based receiver. The Telangana Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), RNCC Khammam and Burgampadu police jointly conducted the operation at Sarapaka village in Bhadradri Kothagudem on September 6, acting on credible information about the movement of ganja.

The arrested accused were identified as Naveen Kumar, 27, of Shahapur in Yadgir district, and Vijay Kumar, 32, a cook from Madhugiri in Tumakuru district, both in Karnataka. An investigation revealed that Naveen and Vijay had travelled to Odisha to procure ganja.

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They reportedly contacted Arjun, a native of Odisha, and procured the contraband from him and were apprehended while returning to Karnataka with the contraband. A mechanical issue forced Naveen and Vijay to stop in Bhadrachalam.

According to the police, money linked to the drug was transferred via PhonePe to Vijay, aka Kabir Singh, a Karnataka-based man. The investigation revealed that Naveen faced financial issues and began transporting ganja for Vijay.

While the two carriers were arrested, Vijay and Arjun are currently absconding.