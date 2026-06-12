Uppal Skywalk lift gets stuck, man rescued safely

Hyderabad: A man who was trapped inside a lift at the Uppal Skywalk in the early hours of Thursday, June 11, was safely rescued by emergency personnel following a prompt response from authorities.

According to officials, the incident came to light at around 12:40 a.m. when passersby noticed that a man was stuck inside the lift and immediately alerted the police.

Acting swiftly, personnel from the Police Disaster Response Force and the Fire Department rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Using specialised tools, the rescue teams forced open the lift doors and safely brought the man out.

A man trapped inside a lift at the Uppal Skywalk around 12:40 a.m. on June 11 was safely rescued after passersby alerted the police.



Personnel from the Police Disaster Response Force and Fire Department rushed to the spot, forced open the lift doors using specialised tools, and… pic.twitter.com/KERqERJatH — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 12, 2026

The incident attracted considerable public attention, with a large number of people gathering at the location to witness the rescue operation.

The rescued man was examined by medical personnel and was found to be safe. After a precautionary medical check-up, he was allowed to return home.

The cause of the lift malfunction is yet to be ascertained. Authorities are expected to inspect the lift and review safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.