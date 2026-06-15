UPSC declares civil services prelims result, over 13,300 qualify

New Delhi: As many as 13,343 candidates have qualified the civil services preliminary exam, the result of which was declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday.

The prelims examination was held on May 24.

“This year, against 1,016 vacancies notified for the Civil Services Examination, 2026, a total of 13,343 candidates have been shortlisted for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026,” a statement issued by the UPSC said.

Last year, a total of 14,161 candidates were shortlisted for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025, against 1,087 notified vacancies.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the Commission in three stages — preliminary, main and interview/personality test — to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

In accordance with the rules of the examination, all the qualified candidates will be provided a window for providing/updating the details, including “submission of fee of Rs 200 for admission into the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026, except in the case of fee-exempted candidates viz. Female/PwBD/SC/ST candidates”, it said.

They will also have to provide/update “scribe details, assistive device and question paper in large font (for Main Examination)” and “Filling up the cadre preference for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026”, the Commission said.

The window for filling up these details and submission thereof will be available on the UPSC’s website from June 19 to 28.

It may be noted that the Civil Services Examination Rules, 2026 dated February 4, 2026, clearly mentions that all the candidates qualified for Civil Services (Main) Examination will have to mandatorily login to the portal (https://upsconline.nic.in) during this window and update and/or reconfirm their details etc. and submit the Application Form to enable the Commission to generate e-Admit Card, failing which, such candidates will not be allowed to participate in the further stages of examination, it said.

Candidates who have uploaded the required documents/information earlier and have no information to update/fill in are also required to log in and finally submit after verifying the details so as to generate the e-admit card for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026, the UPSC said.

Candidates are also informed that marks, cut-off marks and answer keys of the Civil Services Prelims Examination, 2026 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website, i.e. https://upsc.gov.in, only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2026 and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2026 is over, i.e. after the declaration of the final result, it said.

The candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their issue(s) (if any) in respect of the examination on the telephone number 011-40303444/24041001 of the Commission’s call centre from 9 AM to 8 PM, the statement said.