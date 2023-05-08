UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2023 likely to be released this week

Hyderabad: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to release the Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2023 this week.

As per the official website, the eligible candidates are issued e-Admit Cards around three weeks before the commencement of the examination. As UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 28, it is expected that the admit card will be released this week.

Less than 20 days for UPSC Prelims 2023

With less than 20 days left for the examination, aspirants of civil services across India are gearing up for one of the toughest exams in the world.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in three stages – Preliminary, Main, and Interview to recruit officers for various services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

IAS is most sought-after choice

The examination will be conducted to fill vacancies under 21 posts. However, among all these posts, IAS is the most sought-after choice for most aspirants. The IAS is considered one of the most prestigious and respected services in the country, and it offers a great salary package and perks to its officers.

Aspirants need to prepare well and give their best shot to achieve success as the examination is known for its difficulty level.

Previous year question papers of UPSC prelims

Previous year question papers of UPSC prelims can play a crucial role in the preparation. It gives a clear idea about the types of questions that are asked in the examination. Sometimes, a few questions are even repeated from the previous year question papers.

Following are the previous questions papers from 2019:

List of toughest exams in the world

Apart from the UPSC Prelims, there are other toughest exams in the world that are known for their difficulty level.

The list of the top five toughest exams in the world are

Gaokao Exam (China) IIT JEE Advanced (India) UPSC (India) GATE (India), and GRE (in various countries).

As UPSC is preparing to release the Prelims Admit Card 2023, aspirants of civil services across India need to gear up for the examination, which is one of the toughest exams in the world.