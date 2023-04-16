Less than 45 days to UPSC prelims 2023 – Know IAS officer salary, facilities

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2023 aspirants across the country are gearing up for the big day as less than 45 days left for the examination which is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in three stages – Preliminary, Main, and Interview to recruit officers for various services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

The UPSC Prelims 2023 will be conducted to fill vacancies under 21 posts. However, among all these posts, IAS is the most sought-after choice for most aspirants. The IAS is considered one of the most prestigious and respected services in the country, and it offers a great salary package and perks to its officers.

IAS Officer Salary

As per the seventh pay commission, the basic salary of an IAS officer ranges from Rs. 56,100 to 2,50,000 per month depending upon the post. The salary of an SDM, Undersecretary, and Assistant Secretary is Rs. 56,100 per month, whereas the highest salary is Rs. 2,50,000, which is of the Cabinet Secretary of India. The salary of the Chief Secretary and Secretary is Rs. 2,25,000 per month, which is the second-highest.

During the training period, the salary of an IAS officer ranges from Rs. 33,000-35,000 per month. Apart from the salary, an IAS officer enjoys several other perks and benefits.

Also Read Meet IAS, IPS officers who resigned from service to become entrepreneurs

Perks and facilities for IAS Officers

IAS officers get a lot of perks and facilities. Some of the significant perks and facilities that an IAS officer gets are:

Security: The government provides security to IAS officers.

Residence: IAS officers get government accommodation or a house rent allowance (HRA) that depends on the city.

Transport: IAS officers get an official vehicle and a driver.

Subsidized water, electricity, phone and gas bills: IAS officers get subsidized bills for water, electricity, phone, and gas.

Eligible for study leave of 2-4 years: An IAS officer is eligible for a study leave of 2-4 years, during which the government bears the expenses of the officer’s education.

Pensions and other retirement benefits: IAS officers are entitled to pensions and other retirement benefits.

The salary package and perks offered to IAS officers make it one of the most attractive options for aspirants.

UPSC Prelims 2023

UPSC prelims 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 28, and it will consist of two papers – Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will have multiple choice questions from general studies, while Paper II will be a Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT).

It’s important to note that Paper II is qualifying in nature, and the marks obtained in Paper I will determine whether a candidate qualifies for the mains or not. Aspirants must prepare thoroughly for both papers to improve their chances of qualifying for the mains.