Meet IAS, IPS officers who resigned from service to become entrepreneurs

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) is one of the most coveted careers in India, offering a lifetime of stability and prestige. However, some officers choose to quit the service to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. Here are some of the IAS and IPS officers who resigned from service to become entrepreneurs.

Roman Saini: Youngest IAS officer in 2014

Roman Saini, the youngest IAS officer at the time, cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam in his first attempt in 2014. Before that, he cleared the AIIMS entrance examination at the age of 16 years and completed his MBBS. After becoming doctor, he served as a Junior Resident at NDDTC in Psychiatry.

He resigned from the Junior Resident post after being appointed as a collector in Madhya Pradesh.

Later, he quit the service too to become an entrepreneur. He founded Unacademy, an online coaching platform that offers classes for competitive exams.

Police Commissioner to Entrepreneur

Rajan Singh, who served as the Thiruvananthapuram police commissioner for three years during his eight-year service, resigned to enter the corporate world.

In 2016, he launched ConceptOwl, an online learning platform that prepares students for entrance exams.

Quit IAS office post to provide affordable healthcare

Syed Sabahat Azim, a doctor by profession, became an IAS officer of the 2000 batch.

However, he later quit the service and launched Glocal Healthcare Systems, a healthcare chain that provides affordable healthcare.

Glocal runs a chain of 11 hospitals in the country.

Transition from civil services to private sector

Vivek Kulkarni, a member of the 1979 batch of IAS officers, made the transition from civil services to the private sector.

He co-founded Brickwork India, which provides virtual assistants to multinational companies.

In 2007, he also founded Brickwork Ratings, an RBI-accredited credit rating agency.

IAS officer to Sabziwala

Pravesh Sharma, who belonged to the 1982 batch of IAS officers, voluntarily retired from the service in 2016 to start Sabziwala, a chain of retail fruits and vegetables.

The aim of the startup is to ensure fair prices for everyone.

These former IAS officers have proven that there is life beyond the civil service. They quit their jobs to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.