Urdu-medium student Amina Arif secures AIR 1 in NEET UG 2024

Hyderabad: A student from an Urdu-medium school, Amina Arif Kadiwala, achieved a perfect score of 720/720, securing the all-India rank (AIR) 1 in the NEET UG exam 2024.

She aspires to pursue an MBBS degree at AIIMS Delhi. Kadiwala completed her schooling at Madni High School, in Jogeshwari, listed as one of the one of the Urdu-medium schools in Mumbai. Subsequently, she enrolled at SVKM Mithibai College.

Initially, Amina Arif Kadiwala faced challenges due to her weak English comprehension skills, but over time, she improved and excelled in the exam. Expressing her delight, she shared, “I am overwhelmed and so happy. My hard work has been rewarded.”

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Amina Arif Kadiwala discussed the biggest challenge during her preparation. She mentioned her slow writing speed and said, “I was very slow and couldn’t complete my earlier exams on time.”

She revealed that she improved by practicing mock papers and studying consistently.

Her school principal expressed pride in Amina’s accomplishments and said, “It’s heartening to see how Amina received support from her teachers at Excellent Master’s Academy and her school, Madni High School, including the encouragement from her principal, Aamir Ansari. Their testimonials highlight Amina’s sincerity, diligence, and passion for learning, which undoubtedly contributed to her success.”