NEET- UG 2024 results announced; Check details

New Delhi: The results for the medical entrance exam NEET-UG have been announced on Tuesday, June 4

NEET Aspirants can check their results though official website https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

“The details of top scorers and qualifying candidates will be available shortly,” a senior National Testing Agency (NTA) official said.

This year, a record 23 lakh candidates registered for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG), of whom over 10 lakh were male students, over 13 lakh were female and 24 under the third gender category.

Region-wise, Uttar Pradesh had registered the highest number of candidates at 3,39,125, followed by Maharashtra at 2,79,904 and Rajasthan at 1,96,139. Tamil Nadu saw 1,55,216 registrations and Karnataka 1,54,210.

In 2023, a total of 20,87,449 candidates had registered for NEET-UG and the exam was held on May 7. The NTA had recorded 97.7 per cent attendance in the exam.

How to check NEET Result 2024?

  • Visit the official website of exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.
  • Click on NEET UG Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

