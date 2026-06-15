Mumbai: Every day, the internet wakes up to news about a celebrity wedding, relationship, or breakup. In the latest development, actor Urmila Matondkar’s ex-husband, Mohsin Akhtar, has announced that he has married Nidhaa Bhatt in a private ceremony, two years after parting ways with the Rangeela actress.

Mohsin Akhtar’s second wedding

On Sunday, Mohsin Akhtar shared a series of beautiful pictures from the wedding ceremony on social media, along with a heartfelt note reflecting on love, gratitude, and faith.

He wrote, “Pure intentions, honest love, and a heart full of sabr and shukr. Keep your soul pure, heal along the way, and trust that Allah’s script is always better. In His perfect time, my gorgeous wifey @nidhab_, He rewarded me with your sincerity and blessed me. You brought light into my life.”

He further added, “So thank you, my love. And thank you, Mouji, for looking after me from the other side of the world. I know it’s your blessing and your love for me that came like this. Today I know you will be more at peace. I miss you more than I could ever imagine, and I love you. Keep us in your prayers.”

Who is Nidhaa Bhatt?

Nidhaa Bhatt, who recently married Mohsin Akhtar, maintains a relatively private presence online. Very little verified information about her is publicly available, and her social media accounts reveal only limited details about her personal and professional life. Her Instagram account, which has over 1,000 followers, is set to private.

At present, details about how Mohsin and Nidhaa met, as well as information regarding her career and background, remain unknown.

Mohsin Akhtar and Urmila’s marriage, divorce

Mohsin was previously married to actor Urmila Matondkar. Reports of trouble in their marriage first surfaced in 2024. In September that year, sources close to the couple reportedly claimed that Urmila had filed for divorce in a Mumbai court.

Urmila and Mohsin tied the knot on February 4, 2016, in an intimate ceremony. Their wedding made headlines at the time, largely because Mohsin is 10 years younger than Urmila. Their interfaith marriage also became a major talking point.

A businessman and model from Kashmir, Mohsin first met Urmila at designer Manish Malhotra’s niece’s wedding in 2014. Manish was among the few public figures present at their intimate wedding ceremony in 2016.

Following their marriage, Urmila and Mohsin visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar before solemnising their union through a nikah ceremony.