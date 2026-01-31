US approves $6.67 billion arms sale to Israel

The Apache helicopters, which will be equipped with rocket launchers and advanced targeting gear, are the biggest part of the total package, coming to USD 3.8 billion, according to the department.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st January 2026 8:30 am IST
Representational image
Representational image

Washington: The Trump administration has approved a massive new series of arms sales to Israel totalling USD 6.67 billion, including 30 Apache attack helicopters and related equipment and weapons as well as 3,250 light tactical vehicles.

The State Department announced the package of four separate sales late Friday, January 30, amid rising tensions in the Middle East over the possibility of US military strikes in Iran.

The Apache helicopters, which will be equipped with rocket launchers and advanced targeting gear, are the biggest part of the total package, coming to USD 3.8 billion, according to the department.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The next largest portion are the light tactical vehicles, which will be used to move personnel and logistics “to extend lines of communication” for the Israel Defense Forces and will cost USD 1.98 billion, it said.

Tags
Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st January 2026 8:30 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Associated Press

Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, and a taste of the great journalism produced by AP members and customers.
Back to top button