US explosives, weapons found in Iran homes: Intelligence agency

Iran's officials claim the US and Israel are sending "foreign agents" to stir up violence.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th January 2026 8:40 pm IST

Tehran: Iran’s Intelligence Agency on Tuesday, January 12, alleged that US-made weapons and explosives were found and seized in several homes in the Islamic Republic, alleging that cell members were working to invoke violence amid the ongoing nationwide protests.

The seized items included firearms, ammunition, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) hidden across various provinces.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi revealed that authorities have audio recordings of foreign voices directing protesters, alleging that there is interference from abroad, Al Jazeera reported.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Iranian officials claimed the US and Israel are sending “foreign agents” to stir up violence, potentially leading to military intervention.

Earlier in the day, the US announced that any country doing business with Iran will attract a tariff of 25 per cent, mounting economic pressure on the Islamic Republic where the death toll in the ongoing nationwide protests has reached at least 646 people.

German Chancellor says Iran in its ‘final days’

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he believes the Iranian government is in its “final days and weeks,” as he renewed a call for Iranian authorities to end violence against demonstrators immediately.

MS Admissions 2026-27

“If a regime can only keep itself in power by force, then it’s effectively at the end,” Merz said Tuesday during a visit to Bengaluru, India. “I believe we are now seeing the final days and weeks of this regime. In any case, it has no legitimacy through elections in the population. The population is now rising up against this regime.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th January 2026 8:40 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button