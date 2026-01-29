US-India conference boosts AI, cybersecurity cooperation at Hyderabad meet

Hyderabad: The United States and India on Thursday, January 29, advanced the US–India TRUST (Transforming the Relationship Utilising Strategic Technology) initiative, as a landmark conference in Hyderabad.

Titled “Leveraging US–India TRUST: Industry Academia Partnerships in AI & Cybersecurity,” the conference was organised by the US Consulate General Hyderabad and the World Trade Center, Shamshabad and Visakhapatnam, at the Financial District.

The TRUST initiative launched by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February last year seeks to catalyse government, academic, and private sector partnerships across AI, semiconductors, quantum computing, biotechnology, energy, and space.

Its framework intends to ensure strategic technology collaboration remains secure, outcome-oriented, and aligned with US interests, while supporting long-term competitiveness and innovation in both countries.

Speaking on the occasion, US Consul General Laura Williams said, “By working with India, we are building secure technology ecosystems that protect American innovation, strengthen our supply chains, and create new opportunities for US leadership in critical and emerging technologies.

She also reaffirmed the strength of bilateral ties and highlighted that the implementation will enhance cooperation on trade, defence, energy, and other sectors.

Chairman of the World Trade Center, Shamshabad and Visakhapatnam, Y Varaprasad Reddy, said the conference aimed to strengthen academic and industry partnerships between the two countries. “The initiative was designed to foster innovation, enable knowledge exchange, and build confidence in the rapidly evolving fields of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity,” he said.

Key features

The event highlighted four thematic sessions covering key aspects of US–India technology cooperation. These are: