US-India forum explores investment opportunities in Telangana

Hyderabad: A high-level delegation from the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum met Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao at the Secretariat on Tuesday, April 7, to explore investment opportunities across key sectors.

The Chief Secretary provided a comprehensive overview of Telangana’s growth trajectory, noting that despite being India’s youngest state, it is one of the country’s fastest growing state.

Telangana has a strong Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and per capita income, driven by significant investments from both the government and the private sector, the Chief Secretary said.

He described Hyderabad as the pharma capital of the country and a pioneer in the field of information technology. The city’s legacy of large public sector undertakings has also contributed to the growth of startups, particularly in the defence sector, he said.

He noted that Hyderabad has attracted substantial investments in Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and is home to several nationally reputed educational institutions, world-class healthcare facilities, and a robust fintech ecosystem.

The Chief Secretary also highlighted Telangana’s conducive climate, availability of skilled manpower, rich cultural heritage and renowned cuisine as key factors making it an attractive investment destination.

He said that Telangana has set an ambitious target of transforming into a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047 and will extend all necessary assistance to make itself a preferred global investment destination.