War isn’t over: Iran Revolutionary Guard warns US on escalation

Tehran: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned that it would “change the geography of the war” if the United States escalates the conflict.

A spokesperson for Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, Hossein Mohebbi, said Monday, September 21, that “the war is not over” and warned that Iran would change its weapons, military tactics, and targets if the conflict with the US escalates.

“We will certainly change the geography of the war,” Mohebbi said in a statement carried by Iranian state media. “We will certainly bring new weapons with new capabilities into the battle.” He said the Guard had prepared for a long-term war.

“Our targets will no longer necessarily be the same as before,” he said, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, adding that Iran has targets that have not yet been struck.

US, Israeli vessels and cargo up for sale: Iranian judicial official

Israeli and US vessels along with cargo taken by Iran are “up for sale,” a senior Iranian judicial official reportedly said, according to Iran’s Mizan news agency.

Hassan Abdolianpour, working as the head of the Centre for Judiciary Attorneys, said proceeds from the sales will be donated to the families of individuals who lost their lives during the war. He did not specify the number of Vessels captured by Iran.

Also Read Two injured after tanker hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz

UK to offer Saudi Arabia aerial refuelling to counter Houthi attacks

UK PM Andy Burnham

United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Britain has agreed to provide limited military support to Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia to repel attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The Houthis and Saudi Arabia have traded strikes as fighting between the rebels and Yemen’s Saudi-backed government has reignited.

Burnham told reporters as he flew to the United Nations General Assembly in New York that he had agreed the Royal Air Force will provide air-to-air refuelling of Saudi planes. The agreement is for a matter of weeks, but Burnham said it will be kept under review.

6 killed from Saudi strike on Yemen

Saudi air strikes targeted Yemen port city of Mocha, killing approximately six people. Two children and a woman were among those killed. The strike also left eight wounded, according to Houthi-affiliated media reports.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Monday, Yemen’s Ministry of Human Rights condemned a Houthi attack on a market in Lahj province. Two ballistic missiles targeted the busy market, the statement said, and struck roughly an hour apart, resulting in several injuries and damage to commercial buildings and vehicles.

Houthi leader lashes out at Saudis in televised speech

In Yemen, the leader of the Iran-backed Houthi rebels used the anniversary of his group’s overthrow of the Yemeni government to lash out at Saudi Arabia.

People ride their motorbikes under a billboard showing Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi with a phrase that reads in Arabic, master of words and deeds in Sanaa, Yemen, Monday, September 21, 2026. (Source: AP)

In a pre-recorded speech aired Monday, September 21, Abdul Malik al-Houthi said his group’s demands include an end to what he called Saudi “aggression” and the blockade the Saudi-led coalition has imposed on the rebels for about a decade.

“Stop the aggression and end the blockade. Our demands represent the legitimate rights of our people,” he said in the speech aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah channel.

Also Read US says all Iran airlines to be shutdown worldwide from Sept 23

The Houthis descended from their stronghold in northern Yemen, taking over the capital of Sanaa in September 2014 and forcing the country’s government into exile in Saudi Arabia.

The following year, Saudi Arabia led a multinational coalition that entered the war in an attempt to restore the government. The coalition imposed an air and sea blockade on the Houthi-held areas, as part of its war efforts.

Israel attacks outskirts of south Lebanon

Israeli military struck the outskirts of south Lebanon in the town of Zibqin in Tyre district with multiple heavy 155 mm artillery shells.

164 killed and almost 130,000 displaced in Yemen

UN agencies reported that hundreds of people have been killed and wounded and over 130,000 displaced by the renewed fighting in Yemen.

The World Health Organisation said Monday in a post on X that 164 people were killed and 516 injured between September 13 and September 18, bringing the toll since August 6 to 674 deaths and 2,998 injuries.

The International Organisation for Migration said the same day that the fighting has so far displaced 129,438 people across seven provinces, and some people have already been forced to flee multiple times.

Israeli military on guard on Jewish faith’s holiest day

Israel’s military remained on alert even as the country woke up to the silence and empty streets of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, considered the holiest day for the Jewish faith.

Streetlights blinked yellow Monday as the faithful walked to the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City.

“For the next 25 hours, Israel is offline,” the foreign ministry said on X after sundown Sunday. But the military said it bolstered its frontline forces following the killing of an Israeli settler Sunday in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian suspect was detained after a search.

(With inputs from AP)