US Medicare fraud: Indian-origin fugitive may be in Hyderabad

An Indian-origin man is accused of being at the centre of a USD 65 million Medicare fraud in the US, reports said on Monday, September 14.

Medicare is a US government-funded health care benefit programme.

Forty-six-year-old Khadeer Khan Mohammed, who owned Premier Labs in Texas, is believed to be hiding in Hyderabad, the Department of Health said. Meanwhile, the Texas police has placed him on its ‘Most Wanted’ list.

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Speaking about what the fraud entailed, the government said, “Mohammed submitted, or directed others to submit, claims for laboratory genetic tests that were ineligible for reimbursement.”

According to the Office of the Inspector General, Department of Health and Human Services (OIG-HHS), he submitted around USD 93 million in fraudulent Medicare claims, resulting in payments of at least USD 65 million.

Between August 2023 and October 2024, Mohammed allegedly used physicians’ personal identifying information without their knowledge or consent to submit claims for genetic tests for beneficiaries they had never treated.

“As part of the scheme, Mohammed is believed to have used physicians’ personal identifying information without their knowledge or consent to submit claims for genetic tests for beneficiaries with whom the physicians had no treatment relationship,” said the OIG-HHS.

Reports said the US has sought information on arrivals at the Shamshabad airport. Special police teams are searching for the accused, they said.