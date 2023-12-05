US: Muslim leaders launch campaign against Biden ahead of 2024 polls

A group of Muslim leaders from nine swing states have launched a campaign against the re-election of President Joe Biden in 2024 over his support of Israel in the bombing of Gaza Strip.

Leaders from Michigan, Minnesota, Arizona, Wisconsin, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania came together to launch #AbandonBiden campaign during a press conference on Saturday, December 2.

“We are not powerless as American Muslims. We are powerful. We don’t only have the money, but we have the actual votes. And we will use that vote to save this nation from itself,” Jaylani Hussein, director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), said at the press conference.

Muslim community leaders from several swing states, including Michigan, Arizona, and Pennsylvania, pledged in a conference to withdraw their support for President Biden in the 2024 election, citing his refusal to call for a cease-fire in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/Ya4tAccaaq — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 4, 2023

The campaign seeks to persuade voters to abandon Biden’s support due to his refusal to call for a ceasefire and safeguard innocents in Palestine and Israel, the group told US news outlet Axios in a statement.

“Honored to stand today with a coalition of Muslim organizers from 9 key swing states to send a message that the blood of Palestinian children is a red line and we will do all we can to ensure Biden is a one term President as a consequence of his enabling of genocide by Israel against Palestinians in Gaza,” Hassan Shibly, a Syrian-American civil rights attorney and a notable Muslim-American leader wrote on X.