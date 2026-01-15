US seizes another sanctioned oil tanker, says has ties to Venezuela

Washington: US forces in the Caribbean Sea have seized another sanctioned oil tanker, the Trump administration says, which has ties to Venezuela, coming as part of a broader US effort to take control of the South American country’s oil.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on Thursday, January 15, on social media, “Motor Tanker Veronica had previously passed through Venezuelan waters, and was operating in defiance of President Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean.”

A social media post from US Southern Command on the capture said that Marines and sailors launched from the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford to make the capture, while Noem’s post noted that, like in previous raids, a US Coast Guard tactical team conducted the boarding and seizure.

Noem posted a brief video that appeared to show part of the ship’s capture. The black-and-white footage showed helicopters hovering over the deck of a merchant vessel while armed troops dropped down on the deck by rope.

The Veronica is the sixth tanker that has been seized by US forces as part of the effort by President Donald Trump’s administration to control the production, refining and global distribution of Venezuela’s oil products, and the fourth since the US ouster of Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro in a surprise nighttime raid almost two weeks ago.

Noem, in her social media post, said that the raid was carried out with “close coordination with our colleagues” in the military as well as the State and Justice departments.

“Our heroic Coast Guard men and women once again ensured a flawlessly executed operation, in accordance with international law,” Noem added.

