US will receive USD 600 bn in tariffs: Trump

New York: President Donald Trump said on Monday that the US will be receiving more than USD 600 billion in tariffs, asserting that America is “far stronger” in national security and financially because of the levies it has imposed on countries around the world.

“We have taken in, and will soon be receiving, more than 600 Billion Dollars in Tariffs, but the Fake News Media refuses to talk about it because they hate and disrespect our Country, and want to interfere with the upcoming Tariff decision, one of the most important ever, of the United States Supreme Court,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

He said that the US is financially and from a national security standpoint “far stronger” and more respected than ever before because of tariffs.

Within months of his second term in the White House, Trump had last year announced a slew of tariffs on imports from countries around the world, saying the US had been unfairly treated and other nations were charging far higher tariffs on American products.

Trump has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including 25 per cent for its purchases of Russian oil.