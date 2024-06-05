US won’t send military advisors to Ukraine for training purpose: White House

Washington: The US will maintain its policy of not sending military advisors to Ukraine, a top US national security official said.

“As we’ve said several times on the record, we are not planning to send US military advisors or troops, trainers to train Ukrainians in Ukraine,” said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday.

Sullivan made the remarks to reporters en route to Paris, France, where he will accompany US President Joe Biden to attend a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings along the Normandy coast during World War II, followed by the president’s state visit to France, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said the US has been offering training to Ukrainian soldiers outside of the Ukrainian territory. Such practice, he said, is being carried out in Germany, where “thousands of Ukrainian soldiers” are being trained on how to operate Western-made military equipment.

“We stand ready to continue and, in fact, expand that training,” Sullivan said.

“We will have the opportunity to speak with the French president and the French team on the ground about what they are thinking, and obviously, I’m not going to get ahead of any announcements they make,” he said, in light of recent media reports saying that French President Emmanuel Macron is mulling the dispatch of his country’s military instructors into Ukraine.