Uttar Pradesh: Man shot dead inside a mosque in Bulandshahr

The family members of the deceased told police that the crime has been committed by their acquaintances who belong to the same community.

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 15th July 2022 5:01 pm IST
2 journos shot at in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra
Representative Image

Bulandshahr: A 65-year-old man was shot dead inside a mosque in Khurja Nagar on Friday morning, police said.

Idris, a resident of Sheikhpen locality, was attacked by assailants while he along with his sons was walking on a road, they said.

According to his son, the assailant started assaulting his father and opened fire from a country-made weapons.

MS Education Academy

Idris, in a panic, rushed inside a mosque where the assailants followed him and shot him dead, the son told police.

Meerut Range Inspector-General (IG) Praveen Kumar, District Magistrate Chandraprakash Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar rushed to the spot for inspection.

The family members of the deceased told police that the crime has been committed by their acquaintances who belong to the same community.

Action is being taken as per the information provided by the deceased’s son, the IG said.

The incident is a result of personal enmity and litigation, he said.

Some people have been picked up on suspicion and are being interrogated, the IG said, adding that till now three people have been named in the complaint.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button