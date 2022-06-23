Uttar Pradesh: Man thrashed for kissing wife while bathing in river

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 23rd June 2022 6:14 pm IST
Screengrab of the man being dragged by one of the onlookers for kissing his wife in Sarayu River in Ayodhya

An angry mob thrashed a man for kissing his wife while taking a bath in Sarayu River in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The man was dragged and beaten up by onlookers. One man is heard saying that “Such vulgarity will not be tolerated in Ayodhya.”

Even as the wife tried to save her husband, she could not.

A case has been registered by the Ayodhya Police. In a tweet, the police said, “In-charge Inspector Police Station Kotwali Ayodhya has been directed to investigate and take necessary legal action.”

Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Rama and the city is situated on the banks of the River Sarayu. It is considered holy by the people there.

