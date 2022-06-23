Uttar Pradesh: Man thrashed for kissing wife while bathing in river

An angry mob thrashed a man for kissing his wife while taking a bath in Sarayu River in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The man was dragged and beaten up by onlookers. One man is heard saying that “Such vulgarity will not be tolerated in Ayodhya.”

Even as the wife tried to save her husband, she could not.

A case has been registered by the Ayodhya Police. In a tweet, the police said, “In-charge Inspector Police Station Kotwali Ayodhya has been directed to investigate and take necessary legal action.”

प्रभारी निरीक्षक थाना कोतवाली अयोध्या को जांच व आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — AYODHYA POLICE (@ayodhya_police) June 22, 2022

Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Rama and the city is situated on the banks of the River Sarayu. It is considered holy by the people there.