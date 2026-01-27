Uttarakhand CM Dhami accepts ‘top hate speech offender’ ranking

Days after the India Hate Lab’s annual report ranked the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, “the most prolific hate speech actor” of 2025, he has responded saying he “accepts the tag.”

According to the report, the most frequent organisers were reported to be Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, and Uttarakhand CM Dhami emerged as the most prolific hate speech actor, with 71 speeches.

In his Republic Day address, he repeated more hate speech comments and said if protecting Uttarakhand’s citizens from crimes committed by the minority groups was called hate speech, then he accepts it.

“An American NGO has put me at number one for the most hate speeches. Brothers and sisters, should there be illegal infiltration in Uttarakhand? Should there be forced conversion in Uttarakhand? Shouldn’t there be a law for those who spread violence in Uttarakhand?” Dhami

“The future of our kids was getting uncertain. Isn’t it our responsibility that we give the future generation of the state a safe Uttarakhand?” he asked, adding, “As the chief servant of the state, if I bring up these things and you call it hate speech then I accept it.”

The video of the speech was posted on his X account with visuals of mosque demolitions and “crimes” by Muslims.

Additionally, he also brought up the conspiracy theory “love jihad,” saying it was his job to protect Uttarakhand women from it.

The India Hate Lab, in response, said they will closely monitor the situation of minority communities in Uttarakhand.

“We reiterate that we will continue to closely monitor the unfolding situation facing minority communities in Uttarakhand and hold political leaders and elected officials accountable for enabling hate and inciting violence,” the organisation said.

Uttarakhand BJP Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has responded to our report, which placed him at number one for delivering the highest number of hate speeches in 2025.



“While those in power may evade accountability in the short term, such impunity cannot go on indefinitely,” they stressed.

On Saturday, January 24, Dhami made Islamophobic remarks, echoing his government’s stance on issues like religious conversion and “land jihad.”

The report recorded hate speech against religious minorities, mainly Muslims and Christians, rose by 13 per cent from 2024 and by 97 per cent from 2023, with a majority of the incidents occurring in states ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).