Uttarakhand: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits Kedarnath temple

Rahul Gandhi is campaigning for the five assembly elections.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 5th November 2023 8:50 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi in Kedarnath temple.
Rahul Gandhi in Kedarnath temple.- twitter

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid obeisance at the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand on Sunday. He reached there in a private helicopter and was welcomed by the temple’s priests and Congress workers.

“Today, I visited Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand and had a darshan and worshipped. Har Har Mahadev,” Gandhi said in a post on Facebook, as he shared his pictures at the Kedarnath temple.

Also Read
Telangana: Kishan Reddy slams Rahul for mocking BJP’s BC CM vow

Rahul Gandhi is campaigning for the five assembly elections.

MS Education Academy

The Kedarnath temple, situated at an altitude of 3,584 metres above sea level, in Uttarakhand, is part of the Char Dhams and Panch Kedar in Uttarakhand and one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva in India.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 5th November 2023 8:50 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button