Valentines Day 2024: 9 Old movies to watch in Hyderabad theatres this week

Hyderabad: With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Hyderabad movie buffs have a great treat waiting for them at the theaters. Romantic films are returning to popularity, meaning the universal magic of love embodied on screen may come back to life. You can choose from a wide range of dates, from dates that are filled with romance or simply from classics that revolve around love.

There’s a bouquet of iconic romantic films gracing the screens:

1) Sita Ramam (2022)

Sita Ramam (transl. Sita and Ram) is a 2022 Indian Telugu-language period romantic drama film directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Produced under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema, the film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur

Date: 14th February

14th February Theatres: Asian Tarakarama Cineplex: Kachiguda (Show Timings: 11:15 AM)

Asian Tarakarama Cineplex: Kachiguda (Show Timings: 11:15 AM) Asian Sha & Shahensha: Chintal (Show Timings : 11:15 AM and 6:15 PM)

11:15 AM and 6:15 PM) Bhramaramba 70MM A/C Dts: Kukatpally (Show Timings: 11:30 AM and 6:30 PM)

Asian Cinemart: RC Puram (Show Timings: 10:30 AM, 1:35 PM, 4:40 PM, 7:45 PM and 10:50 PM)

2) Oye (2009)

Oye! is a 2009 Indian Telugu-language romantic drama film written and directed by debutant Anand Ranga. The film stars Siddharth and Shamili (in her first leading role),[1] while Sunil and Ali play supporting roles.

Oye is releasing in over 30 theatres across the city, check Book My Show for more details.

3) Jab We Met (2007)

Jab We Met is a 2007 Indian Hindi-language romantic comedy film written and directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Dhilin Mehta under his banner Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor

Date: 14th February

14th February Theatres: PVR: Next Galleria Mall, Panjagutta (Show Timings: 11:00 PM)

PVR: Next Galleria Mall, Panjagutta (Show Timings: 11:00 PM) MovieMax: AMR, ECIL Secunderabad (Show Timings: 4:15 PM)

4) Tholi Prema (1998)

Tholi Prema (transl. First Love) is a 1998 Indian Telugu-language romantic drama film written and directed by A. Karunakaran. It stars Pawan Kalyan and Keerthi Reddy.

Date: 14th February

14th February Theatre: PVR: INOX: GSM Mall, Hyderabad (Show Timings: 2:30 PM)

5) Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, released in 1995, is one of the most iconic films of Shah Rukh Khan’s career. The film, directed by Aditya Chopra, also stars Kajol, Amrish Puri, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

Date: 14th February

14th February Theatre: INOX: GSM Mall, Hyderabad (Show Timings: 9:50 PM)

6) Surya S/O Krishnan (2008)

Surya S/O Krishnan is a 2008 Indian Tamil-language action drama film written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by V. Ravichandran of Aascar Films. The film stars Suriya in dual lead roles as father and son, with Sameera Reddy, and Simran in lead roles.

Surya S/O Krishnan is releasing in over 30 theatres across the city, check Book My Show for more details.

7) Titanic (1997)

Titanic is a 1997 American romantic disaster film directed, written, produced, and co-edited by James Cameron. Incorporating both historical and fictionalized aspects, it is based on accounts of the sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912.

Date: 13th February

13th February Theatre: INOX: GSM Mall, Hyderabad (Show Timings: 2:30 PM)

8) Veer Zaara (2004)

“Veer-Zaara” is a saga of love, separation, courage, and sacrifice. A love story that is an inspiration and will remain a legend forever.

Date: 14th February

14th February Theatre: PVR: Next Galleria Mall, Panjagutta (Show Timings: 1:00 PM)

9) Mohabbatein (2000)

Mohabbatein is a 2000 Indian Hindi-language musical romantic drama film written and directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai

Date: 13th February

Theatres: PVR: Next Galleria Mall, Panjagutta (Show Timings: 1:00 PM)

INOX: GSM Mall, Hyderabad (Show Timings: 9:50 PM)

No matter if you are a nostalgic person of the ’90s or you just love modern romantic stories, this Valentine’s Day film festival has something for anyone. Hold the hand of your partner, hit the nearest theater, and experience the magical glow of the movies, nestling you in warmth and compassion. Happy Valentine’s Day!