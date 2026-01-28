Varun Dhawan does pull-ups in metro; authorities delete post

Mumbai: Metro authorities have flagged safety concerns after a video of ‘Border 2’ actor Varun Dhawan hanging from grab handles inside a coach went viral, warning that such acts are punishable under rules.

This video should have come with a disclaimer like the ones in your action movies, Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) stated in a now deleted post.

It posted the video on Monday, captioning it as: “Don’t do this on Maha Mumbai Metro”.

“This video should have come with a disclaimer like the ones in your action movies, @Varun_dvn- Do Not Try This On Maha Mumbai Metro,” the metro operator stated.

However, Dhawan’s team said on Tuesday evening that the post critical of the 38-year-old Bollywood actor was later taken down by Mumbai metro authorities and clarified no penalty was imposed on him.

Dhawan was apparently doing pull-ups by holding grab handles inside a metro coach, while a fellow passenger imitates him as others looked on.

It was not immediately known when or where the video was shot.

In the post, MMMOCL said grab handles inside metro coaches are meant only for support and not for hanging, cautioning that such behaviour poses safety risks to passengers and may cause damage to public property.

“We get it, it is cool to hang out with friends inside our metros, but those grab handles are not for hanging,” the operator said.

Acts causing nuisance or damage to metro property are punishable under the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002, with penalties and even imprisonment depending on the gravity of the offence, the MMMOCL added.

The metro operator urged commuters to travel responsibly and follow safety norms on the Maha Mumbai Metro.

“So folks, hang out, but don’t hang in there. Travel responsibly on Maha Mumbai Metro,” the MMOCL said.

A day after the controversy and social media backlash, Dhawan’s team, in a statement, said he respects the rules and clarified no penalty was imposed on him for doing pull-ups inside the metro train.

“We would like to address the recent reports regarding Varun Dhawan and the Mumbai Metro; we wish to clarify that no fine or penalty of any kind has been issued to Varun. The earlier post by the authorities has been taken down, and we appreciate their cooperation in clearing up this misunderstanding. Varun has the utmost respect for the city’s rules and the Metro department’s efforts,” the statement said.

Reportedly, a Rs 500 challan (fine) was issued to Dhawan for creating nuisance.

Responding to MMMOCL’s posts on social media platforms, several netizens have demanded action as per the rules against the Bollywood actor.

“Instead of hollow threats, @MMMOCL_Official, it would have been great if you had taken Action as per all the Acts that you have listed. It would have set a perfect example,” wrote an X user @mumbaimatterz.

MMMOCL operates metro services on Line 2A (Andheri West corridor) and Line 7 (Andheri East corridor), while several other metro lines in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are under various stages of construction.