VD to Salmaan: Big stars making cameos in Kalki 2898 AD

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most awaited films in Telugu cinema, bringing together the superstar Prabhas and the talented director Nag Ashwin for the first time. After several delays, the movie is set to hit the screens on June 27, creating a buzz among fans with every new update.

The film already has a star-studded cast with Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan playing key roles. Now, exciting news has come out about more big names joining the movie.

Special Appearances In Kalki 2898 AD

According to the latest reports, three popular South Indian actors will appear in special roles in the film. They have already finished shooting their parts, and the makers are expected to announce this officially very soon. Here are the stars making cameos:

1. Nani

2. Vijay Deverakonda

3. Dulquer Salmaan

Kalki 2898 AD is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and directed by Nag Ashwin. With such a stellar cast and special appearances, the film is set to be a grand spectacle for fans and movie lovers alike.