Venkaiah Naidu as VP and Rajya Sabha Chairman

New Delhi: In this Sept 25, 2021 file photo, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu during the convocation ceremony of the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Ahead of the term end of present Vice President (VP) Venkaiah Naidu on August 10, a brief look at his five years tenure in the office as the VP and the Chairman of Rajya Sabha. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to pick the party's candidate for the post of the next Vice President of the country, on Saturday, July 16, 2022. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: In this March 18, 2020 file photo, an official uses thermal screening device on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, in the wake of deadly coronavirus, as he arrives at Parliament House in New Delhi. Ahead of the term end of present Vice President (VP) Venkaiah Naidu on August 10, a brief look at his five years tenure in the office as the VP and the Chairman of Rajya Sabha. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to pick the party's candidate for the post of the next Vice President of the country, on Saturday, July 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: In this Aug 13, 2020 file photo, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu plants a Rudraksh tree at Parliament House complex on completion of his three years in office as Vice President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi. Ahead of the term end of present Vice President (VP) Venkaiah Naidu on August 10, a brief look at his five years tenure in the office as the VP and the Chairman of Rajya Sabha. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to pick the party's candidate for the post of the next Vice President of the country, on Saturday, July 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)