Venkatesh Iyer’s special gift leaves Allu Arjun’s son smiling

We also see the little one going through a range of emotions, where he lies face down on the floor and screams and pours water on his head to calm himself down

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 24th May 2026 10:31 am IST|   Updated: 24th May 2026 11:25 am IST
Group of five men, including a young boy, smiling and holding a smartphone and a jersey in an indoor sett.
Venkatesh Iyer and Allu Arjun

Mumbai: Tollywood heartthrob Allu Arjun met cricketer Venkatesh Iyer on Saturday, and the glimpses of the meet were even shared by the ‘Pushpa’ actor on his official social media handle.

AA dropped a few pictures on his Insta in which he was seen presenting Venkatesh Iyer a bouquet.

In another picture, Allu Arjun’s son Allu Ayaan held a signed jersey gifted by Venkatesh Iyer. 

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Expressing his gratitude, AA wrote the caption, “It was a pleasure meeting talented young Indian cricketer @venkateshiyer garu today. Special thanks to him for gifting #AlluAyaan a special signed jersey. Wishing you all the very best for your future endeavours. Warm regards (sic).”

Refreshing your memory, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted the IPL trophy last year, an emotional Allu Ayaan had poured water on himself.

Allu Arjun even uploaded a video of Allu Ayaan on his Instagram account with the caption, “Ayaan getting super emotional. #viratkohli fan boy moment. Soo cute my chinni babu #alluayaan #rcb #ipl2025.” 

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The video had AA laughing and asking his son if he was okay.

Responding to this father, Allu Ayaan said, “I love Kohli, I like Kohli so much. I got into cricket cause of him.” 

We also see the little one going through a range of emotions, where he lies face down on the floor and screams and pours water on his head to calm himself down. 

“Finally, we did it,” Allu Ayaan was heard screaming with excitement towards the end of the video.

Talking about Allu Arjun’s work commitments, he will be seen leading the eagerly-awaited drama “Raaka”, which is being directed by the renowned filmmaker Atlee.

The project will mark AA’s first on-screen collaboration with Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone.

Furthermore, Allu Arjun will also be seen reprising his role as Pushpa Raj in “Pushpa 3”.

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Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 24th May 2026 10:31 am IST|   Updated: 24th May 2026 11:25 am IST

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Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later… More »
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