Veteran bureaucrat Bharat Lal gets 1-year extension as NHRC secretary general

New Delhi: Veteran bureaucrat Bharat Lal was on Monday given one-year extension as secretary general of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), according to a personnel ministry order.

Lal, a 1988 batch (retired) Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer of the Gujarat cadre, was in June last year appointed to the post. He was then working as the director general, National Centre for Good Governance.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in the tenure of Lal as secretary general, NHRC “in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India on contract basis for a period of one year beyond 30.06.2024”, the order said.