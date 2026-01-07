Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s son name revealed; 1st family pic

Mumbai: The wait is finally over for Vickat fans. Bollywood’s most loved couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, have shared the first glimpse of their newborn baby boy, along with revealing his beautiful name. The couple has named their son Vihaan Kaushal, a moment that has sent fans and celebrities into a frenzy.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky and Katrina posted an adorable family picture and penned an emotional note that read, “Our Ray of Light Vihaan Kaushal विहान कौशल. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently welcomed their baby boy, keeping the news private until they were ready to share it with their fans. Ever since the announcement, social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages and love for the couple and their newborn.

The power couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony held in Rajasthan, attended by close family and friends. Since then, Vicky and Katrina have often won hearts with their chemistry, both on and off social media.

With the arrival of baby Vihaan, the Kaushal-Kaif family has grown stronger, and fans couldn’t be happier for the new parents as they begin this beautiful journey together.