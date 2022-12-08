Vicky Kaushal turns photographer for Katrina Kaif ahead of their first wedding anniversary

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, on Wednesday, shared a string of pictures from her recent vacation with her husband Vicky Kaushal.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared the post which she captioned, “Pahadon mein……: Husband.”

In the pictures, Katrina could be seen posing in a beautiful garden donning a floral sweater and blue jeans.

She kept her makeup normal and her hair open.

Soon after the ‘Race’ actor shared the pictures, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“YOU GUYS BEING ABSOLUTE CUTIEEES,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Thank you for making our day.”

“Looking Gorgeous as ever,” another fan commented.

The couple went for a short vacation to an undisclosed location to celebrate their first marriage anniversary.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was recently seen in the horror comedy film Phone Bhoot’ alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi which got decent responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in an action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’ opposite Salman Khan and in ‘Merry Christmas’ alongside south actor Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky, on the other hand, will be next seen in a quirky thriller film ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ opposite Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, 2022.

Apart from that, he also has Laxman Utekar’s next untitled film and Megna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’.