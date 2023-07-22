Video: ABVP members attack university officials, police in UP

A brawl broke out on Friday when members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) attacked the vice chancellor, the registrar, Deen Dayal Upadhyay University\.

They also attacked the police who attemted to stop them.

Members of the ABVP, a student organization with connections to the governing BJP, who had been protesting at the university gate since Friday morning, were enraged by the senior university official’s refusal to meet with them by the afternoon.

The ABVP members also severely battered the deputy dean of students welfare and a few professors who attempted to step in. Several board members were hurt as a result of the violence.

Angry students broke into the vice chancellor’s office, ransacking the space, and smashed the door in the process.

Upon information police force were rushed to the spot. However, the employees also attacked them, making their attempts to maintain control of the situation ineffective. In order to disperse the gathering, the police had to use force, which led to the arrest of several ABVP members.

This event comes after a string of demonstrations by ABVP employees who alleged irregularities at the institution.