Hyderabad: A Volvo bus going from Hyderabad to Bengaluru reportedly overturned at Beechupally, 10th Police Battalion in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Saturday, January 13 at 3 am.

The bus, running at full capacity, caught fire after overturning. The accident has led to several passengers being injured.

Also Read Hyderabad police announce traffic restrictions for Kite Festival at Parade Grounds

Reports of a woman being burnt alive have also surfaced.

Further details are awaited.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)