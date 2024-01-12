Hyderabad police announce traffic restrictions for Kite Festival at Parade Grounds

Diversions will be implemented at various junctions from 10 am to 10 pm

Hyderabad: In view of the 6th International Kite and Sweet Festival-2024, between January 13 and 15, at Parade Grounds, where a large gathering is expected, traffic police issued an advisory on road closure.

Traffic on the road between Tivoli X roads to Plaza X roads may be closed and diversions will be implemented at various junctions from 10 am to 10 pm, Hyderabad traffic police said in an advisory issued on Friday.

It said that congestion is expected at Alugaddabavi X roads, Sangeeth X roads, YMCA X roads, Patny X roads, SBH X roads, Plaza, CTO Junction, Brookbond junction, Tivoli junction, SweeKarUpkar junction, Secunderabad Club, Tadbund X roads, Centre Point, Diamond Point, Bowenpally X roads, Rasoolpura, and Begumpet Paradise.

People planning to use the Secunderabad Railway Station for evening trains and the RTC buses from Jubilee Bus Station should start early to reach their destinations on time. Metro Rail Services are also available as an alternative mode of transport, Hyderabad traffic police said.

