Video: Bikers ram, chase car in Bengaluru, police launch hunt for accused

Bengaluru: In a terrifying incident for a couple in Bengaluru, a pair of bikers rammed deliberately into their car on early Sunday and asked them to come out, going on chase them for five km till their residence when they did not comply, police said.

The Bengaluru police have launched a hunt for the bike riders.

The incident, which occurred on Sarjapur Road under Bellandur police station, came to light after the Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru, posted the horrific video on social media.

Horrific incident reported on Sarjapur road near Sofas & More around 3 am today. Miscreant riders collided purposefully to a couple traveling in car. They chased the car for 5km till their society in Chikkanayakanahalli. Don't open your car in night. Use dash cam. @BlrCityPolice. pic.twitter.com/4QVYtBZ67B — Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru (@east_bengaluru) January 29, 2023

As per the video, recorded by the dashcam camera, the accused persons, who came on two bikes, rammed into the car and asked the couple to get down from the vehicle. When the couple did not budge and drove off, they chased the car for about five kilometres until they reached their society.

Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy has directed the Additional Commissioner, East, the DCP Whitefield and Bellandur police to initiate necessary action in this regard.

The Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru, which posted the video, advised the people not to open the car doors in the night and use dashcam cameras.