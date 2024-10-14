Video: Car catches fire near Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: Passengers traveling from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad, Hyderabad had a fortunate escape when their Swift car suddenly caught fire.

The incident occurred while the vehicle was moving, causing panic among the occupants.

Lucky escape for the passengers, after a moving #Swift car that travelling to #Hyderabad from RGIA Airport, catches #fire in #Shamshabad.



The passengers managed to escape on seeing #Flames from the engine.



The passengers, who were returning from Hyderabad Airport, noticed flames emerging from the engine while on the road.

Acting quickly, they managed to exit the vehicle just in time before the fire spread, avoiding any injuries.

Firefighters were promptly alerted and arrived at the scene, successfully extinguishing the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but the swift actions of the passengers and the fire department prevented a major mishap.

Authorities are investigating the incident to determine what caused the fire. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.