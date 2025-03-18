Video: Cockroach found in biryani at Necklace Road restaurant

Hyderabad: A customer who visited the Rail Coach Restaurant in Hyderabad was disgusted to find a cockroach in the chicken biryani he ordered on Monday, March 17.

The customer, Vijay, found the insect after finishing half the biryani. Following the incident, he complained to the hotel staff and asked, “How am I supposed to eat it?” He then took a video of the staff trying to cover up the issue.

Vijay also filed a complaint with the food safety authorities.

There have been several incidents of cockroaches being found in food served at restaurants in Hyderabad, in the recent past. On January 16, a cockroach was found in Sambar rice served at a restaurant in Hyderabad’s Begumpet.

The customer identified as Vijay found the insect after finishing half the Biryani. Following the incident, he complaint to the hotel staff and asked,… pic.twitter.com/qgdxdcUykf — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 18, 2025

The incident occurred at the Minerva Hotel in Tourism Plaza. The complainants alleged that they found a cockroach in their dish and immediately notified the restaurant management, raising concerns about food safety.

After lodging their protest with the restaurant authorities, the duo reportedly filed a complaint with the food safety department.

“Kindly request you to investigate this matter urgently and take appropriate action against the restaurant to ensure compliance with food safety standards. Additionally, I urge you to conduct regular inspections to prevent such occurrences in the future,” read the complaint.