Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. While the actor has been making headlines for the much-awaited release, he has now found himself in the spotlight for an entirely different reason.

On Wednesday morning, Varun visited a temple in Mumbai, but his choice of attire during the visit sparked a debate online. In a video that surfaced on social media, the actor was seen leaving the temple premises wearing shorts and a sleeveless vest. Sporting a tilak on his forehead, Varun smiled and greeted the paparazzi waiting outside.

However, the video soon drew criticism from a section of social media users, who felt that the actor should have dressed more appropriately for a temple visit. Several netizens questioned his outfit, with some suggesting that religious places deserve a certain dress code and level of decorum.

People who behave like moral brigade on internet they themselves don't follow any rules in real life. — xonymus (@xonymusimoy) June 3, 2026

At the same time, many fans came out in Varun’s support, arguing that devotion is defined by one’s intentions rather than clothing. Several users pointed out that faith and respect for God cannot be judged solely based on attire, while others criticized the online backlash and called it unnecessary moral policing.

“God doesn’t check your attire but your Intention,” one commented.

Another wrote, “Well, what is wrong with this dress that he cannot go to the temple wearing it?”

“People who behave like moral brigade on internet they themselves don’t follow any rules in real life,” a third user wrote.

The discussion has since gained traction across social media platforms. However, neither Varun Dhawan nor his team has issued any statement regarding the controversy so far.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is Directed by David Dhawan. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur and Maniesh Paul in key roles. Billed as a family entertainer, the movie is slated to hit theatres on June 5.