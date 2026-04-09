Video: Fire breaks out at chemical warehouse in Hyderabad

Five fire tenders were used to douse the fire.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 9th April 2026 9:39 am IST
Fire breaks out at the warehouse in Jeedimetla
Fire breaks out at a warehouse in Jeedimetla

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a waste chemicals warehouse in Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla on Thursday, April 9.

Flames were seen emanating from the warehouse containing waste chemicals. Residents alerted the fire department about the incident. Officials from the fire department rushed to the location and doused the flames.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Jeedimetla Station Fire Officer Shekhar Reddy said, “The fire broke out early on Thursday, five fire tenders were used to douse the fire. The cause is yet to be ascertained.”

Subhan Bakery

A video of the fire accident was shared online.

Further details are awaited.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 9th April 2026 9:39 am IST

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