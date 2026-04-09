Video: Fire breaks out at chemical warehouse in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a waste chemicals warehouse in Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla on Thursday, April 9.

Flames were seen emanating from the warehouse containing waste chemicals. Residents alerted the fire department about the incident. Officials from the fire department rushed to the location and doused the flames.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Jeedimetla Station Fire Officer Shekhar Reddy said, “The fire broke out early on Thursday, five fire tenders were used to douse the fire. The cause is yet to be ascertained.”

Fire breaks out at chemical warehouse in Jeedimetla. @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/KI3TXpnK5H — Mohammed Baleegh (@MBaleegh37228) April 9, 2026

A video of the fire accident was shared online.

Further details are awaited.