Video: Fire erupts at plastic company in Hyderabad’s Katedhan

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at a plastic company in Hyderabad’s Katedhan Industrial Estate on Sunday, February 9.

Upon receiving information, fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

The exact cause of the fire and the extent of damage at a plastic company in Hyderabad’s Katedhan are yet to be determined.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a state fire control department official said, “Firefighters are still on the scene, working to extinguish the fire. Efforts are underway as the plastic company contains flammable materials.”

More details are awaited.

On February 4, a massive fire erupted at a chemical company in Hyderabad’s Cherlapally Industrial Area at the NFC Phase-1.

Talking to Siasat.com, Medchal-Malkajgiri district fire officer (DFO) V Srinivas said that the fire occurred at a private petrochemical factory and caused a reactor to collapse and various chemicals to go ablaze.

Upon receiving information, water tankers from Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) also arrived at the chemical factory to help the fire dousing efforts.

On February 2, a fire broke out at the Murphy Comfort Private Limited retail company near Hyderabad’s Shilparamam in Uppal Bhagayath. The fire reportedly destroyed mattresses, pillows, and other cotton and foam-based materials.

In 2024, The city recorded approximately 2,500 fire accidents this year while Telangana saw a total of 7,600 accidents resulting in over 200 fatalities and property losses worth Rs 822 crore, an official of the fire department told Siasat.com.