Fire at retail store in Hyderabad’s Shilparamam, second in 24hrs

The fire reportedly destroyed mattresses, pillows, and other cotton and foam-based materials.

Hyderabad: In the past 24 hours, Hyderabad has witnessed two fire incidents. The latest occurred on Sunday, February 2, when a massive fire broke out at the Murphy Comfort Private Limited retail store near Hyderabad’s Shilparamam in Uppal Bhagayath.

The fire reportedly destroyed mattresses, pillows, and other cotton and foam-based materials.

Upon receiving information, firefighters quickly responded reaching the spot.

Currently, three fire engines are attempting to douse the fire at retail store in Hyderabad.

No injuries have been reported yet.

More details awaited.

Apart from the fire at retail store near Hyderabad’s Shilparamam, another fire broke out the same day in the cellar of a residential building near Kishan Bagh X Road in the Old City.

The fire rapidly spread to the ground and upper floors creating panic among the locals. Upon receiving the distress call, police, five fire fighters and Kishan Bagh Corporator rushed to the spot to initiated rescue operations.

Video: Fire erupts at residential building near Hyderabad’s Kishan Bagh

Fortunately, no casualties were reported. However, officials are yet to determine the exact cause of the fire.

