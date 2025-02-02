Video: Fire erupts at residential building near Hyderabad’s Kishan Bagh

A major fire broke out in the cellar of a residential building near Hyderabad’s Kishan Bagh X Road in the Old City during the early hours of Sunday, February 2.

The fire rapidly spread to the ground and upper floors creating panic among the locals. Upon receiving the distress call, police, five fire fighters and Kishan Bagh Corporator rushed to the spot to initiated rescue operations.

The local police successfully evacuated the residents from residential building in Hyderabad, while the fire brigade managed to control the blaze after extensive efforts.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported. However, officials are yet to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Fire erupts at residential building near Hyderabad's Kishan Bagh



Upon receiving the distress call, firefighters rushed to the spot to initiated rescue operations.



Fortunately, no casualties were reported. However, officials are yet to determine the exact cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/FgwCz95Hhj — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 2, 2025

Further investigation is ongoing.

Also Read Fire breaks out in building in Hyderabad’s Madhapur

On January 1, a fire broke out at a private office in Madhapur. The incident took place in Ayyappa Society, Madhapur which caused significant damage to property. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

According to fire officials, the fire originated from the computers and rapidly spread to other parts of the building in Hyderabad’s Madhapur. After receiving the information, two fire tenders from the Madhapur fire station reached the spot and successfully extinguished the fire.

On December 21, a massive fire broke out on the fourth and fifth floors of the Sattva Elixir building in Hyderabad’s Madhapur. The fire reportedly originated on the 5th floor of the building and thick smoke engulfed its premises.

The district fire officer of Rangareddy, Shaik Khaja Karimulla, said four-fire tenders are in the process of dousing the fire, and no casualties or injuries have been reported.