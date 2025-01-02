Fire breaks out in building in Hyderabad’s Madhapur

Hyderabad: In yet another fire incident in Hyderabad, a fire broke out at a private office in Madhapur.

The incident took place in Ayyappa Society, Madhapur on Wednesday. It caused significant damage to property.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

According to fire officials, the fire originated from the computers and rapidly spread to other parts of the office.

After receiving the information, two fire tenders from the Madhapur fire station reached the spot and successfully extinguished the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.