Video: Fish found swimming inside sealed beer bottle in Hyderabad

When the customer questioned the shopkeeper, he said, "I didn't manufacture the beer, I am just selling it."

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th March 2026 2:50 pm IST|   Updated: 8th March 2026 3:35 pm IST
Hyderabad: A man in Hyderabad’s Mallapur area was shocked to find a swimming fish inside a sealed beer bottle on Saturday, March 7, under the Nacharam police limits.

The man discovered the fish after purchasing the bottle from the wine shop. When he questioned the shopkeeper, the latter replied casually, “I did not manufacture the beer; I am just selling it.”

Residents raised concerns, saying this was not an isolated incident. They also demanded strict action against the staff of the wine shop.

In 2024, a dead lizard was found inside a sealed beer bottle at a wine shop in Vikarabad district. The customer had brought the liquor for Rs 4,000.

