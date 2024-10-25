Watch: Remains of lizard found in beer bottle in Telangana’s Vikarabad

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 25th October 2024 4:24 pm IST
Dead remains of lizard in beer bottle

Hyderabad: Remains of a lizard were found in a beer bottle after two people from Dharur of Vikarabad district purchased liquor worth Rs 4000 from a local wine shop.

The two men who brought the beer bottle are from Kerelli village. A video clearly shows the remains of the lizard when the men shake the bottle, which appears to be Budweiser.

After a few tense moments, a complaint was filed immediately.

This is not an isolated incident, although it raises serious concerns. There have been many cases in the past where dead remains of lizards were found in liquid as well as food items.

Earlier, at least eight people fell sick after they consumed after eating biryani in which they alleged a lizard’s tail was found.

The incident occurred in a restaurant called Deccan Elite located in Rajendranagar. When Siasat.com enquired, the restaurant authorities refuted the claims stating it was ‘fish biriyani’.

Hyderabad: Customer ‘finds lizard tail’ in biryani, restaurateur says it’s fish

In another incident, a GHMC corporator discovered a lizard in his takeaway biryani. The realization occurred after eating halfway. He and his brother, who shared the biryani with him, puked after their revolting discovery. 

