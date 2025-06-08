Video: ‘Fish prasadam’ distributed to asthma patients in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The famed ‘fish prasadam’, believed by many to be a cure for asthma, was distributed here on Sunday by the city-based Bathini family.

Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, state Congress president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud and other leaders inaugurated the event at the Exhibition Grounds here this morning.

The ‘fish prasadam’ (murrel fish stuffed with herbal paste) is administered annually on the day of ‘Mrigasira Karthi’ by the city-based Bathini family for over a century now.

Also Read Man dupes Hyderabad women under pretext of marriage

The formula of the ‘fish prasadam’ is believed to have been passed on to a family elder by a holy man.

The famed ‘fish prasadam’, believed by many to be a cure for asthma, was distributed here on Sunday by the city-based Bathini family.



Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, state Congress president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud and other leaders inaugurated… pic.twitter.com/rCoMxiehdE — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 8, 2025

The medicinal claims of the prasadam have often been questioned by scientists, rationalists and health experts.

However, thousands of people arrive in the city every year to receive the ‘prasadam’.