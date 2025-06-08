Man dupes Hyderabad women under pretext of marriage

Hyderabad: In yet another case of cheating under the pretext of love and marriage, a man duped multiple women, including one from Hyderabad.

The crime came to light after a 35-year-old woman approached police and lodged a complaint against the accused who is identified as P Shiva.

How he duped Hyderabad woman under pretext of marriage

As per the complaint, initially Shiva introduced himself to the woman claiming that he had cleared the police sub-inspector exam. Later, they entered into a relationship.

Shiva also visited the woman’s home in November 2020 and promised the woman’s parents that he would marry her.

When the man said that he had received a marriage proposal with Rs 30 lakh as dowry offer, the woman’s parents gave him Rs 10 lakh.

Demand for money continues

The demand for money continued. At one point, he asked for an additional Rs 6 lakh, claiming that he wanted the amount to convince his family members for the marriage.

When the Hyderabad woman’s family members started questioning about the marriage, he asked the woman to discuss the matter privately.

During a meeting at a hotel, he persuaded her into a physical relationship by promising marriage. However, when the woman got access to Shiva’s cellphone, she learned that he was in contact with multiple women.

After discovering that he had already married another woman two years ago, she approached SR Nagar Police and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections of BNS and started investigation.